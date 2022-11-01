Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
JR Custom Design & Construction Inc., 6096 New Copeland Road, commercial grading, $1,500
KK Construction, 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial new restaurant, $500,000
Jacobe Brothers Construction, 2525 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new, $6,689,000
Ludco Inc. Electric Co., 135 S. Southeast Loop 323, electrical alterations, $600,000
Bhupendra Hazari, 2915 Charlotte Drive, commercial addition, $150,000
Bratlof Boathouses, 16014 McElroy Road, residential Lake Tyler boathouse/pier, $250,000
Herrera Remodeling Inc., 2301 S. Broadway Avenue A, commercial finish out, $31,035
Chandler Homes, 17213 Pilot Drive, residential Lake Tyler, $800,000
NDT Heating and AC, 1879 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000
KEA General Contractors, 2228 Deerbrook Drive, commercial new, $394,921
Yong Bing Chen, 1879 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $20,000
Arlon Tomes Construction, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 300, commercial remodel/renovation, $40,420
Terri Vandyke, 6801 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $45,000
Tyler Roofing Co., 506 W. Front St., commercial roof replacement, $44,497
Redd Construction and Development LLC., 3301 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $8,664
Neely Construction & Renovations, 2325 Hidden Creek Trail, residential new, $750,000
CBG Root Construction LLC., 4443 Cascades Shoreline Drive, retaining wall, $3,135,770.59
Cole Air Conditioning Co., 3413 Golden Road A, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,000
Stiles Electric, 1201 W. Grande Boulevard, conditional permanent electric, $570,000
Maddox Services, 1427 Southridge Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,895
Modern Indoor Comfort Zone, 2228 Deerbrook Drive, commercial mechanical new, $25,000
Chris Walker, 15138 Camp Tyler Road, commercial demolition
Jason M. Scates, 2025 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,500
Soliz Concrete and Pumping, 2959 Tenneha Avenue, commercial driveway
Rose City Air, 1011 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical new, $125,000