Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 4031 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $670,300

Broaddus Construction, 1814 Roseland Boulevard 220, commercial remodel/renovation, $3,200,000

MHS Planning and Design, 8423 Military Drive, commercial grading

Arlon Tomes Construction, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 300, commercial remodel/renovation, $40,420

Terri Vandyke, 6801 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $45,000

New Subdivisions RTC LLC., 2534 Barton Creek Circle, residential new, $500,000

CBG Root Construction LLC., 4443 Cascades Shoreline Drive, retaining wall, $3,135,770.59

Maddox Services, 4102 Fillbrook Lane, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,148

Tyler HVAC, 500 N. Palace Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500

Maddox Services, 420 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $25,838

Lennox National Accounts, 2632 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,700

Neches Construction, 7336 Shoal Creek Court, conditional permanent electric, $330,000

Neches Construction, 7336 Shoal Creek Court, plumbing/gas temporary, $330,000

 
 

