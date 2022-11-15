Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Washmon Building Company, 2829, 2831, 2833 and 2835 Robertson Avenue, residential new, $270,000 each
Terian Restoration LLC., 3900 Old Bullard Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $40,000
Embree Construction Group, 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 104, commercial finish out, $170,000
Watson Commercial Construction, 1010 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,200,000
Crescent Built doing business as Crescent Builders, 3015 Concord Place, residential new, $1,500,000
Permit Consultants Inc., 8942 S. Broadway Avenue 104, commercial finish out, $220,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 3124 Forest Ridge, residential new, $700,000
NS Investments & Properties LLC., 1008 W. 4th St., commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000
Soliz Concrete and Pumping, 3039, 3055, 3071 and 3083 Tenneha Avenue, commercial driveways
Soliz Concrete and Pumping, 2987 Tenneha Avenue, commercial driveway
Thompson, Ed Construction LLC., 182 Letha Court, conditional permanent electric, $350,000
AIN Mechanical, 8001 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical new, $50,000
GTA Services LLC., 3871 Highway 64, commercial mechanical new, $8,500