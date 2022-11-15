Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Washmon Building Company, 2829, 2831, 2833 and 2835 Robertson Avenue, residential new, $270,000 each

Terian Restoration LLC., 3900 Old Bullard Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $40,000

Embree Construction Group, 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 104, commercial finish out, $170,000

Watson Commercial Construction, 1010 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,200,000

Crescent Built doing business as Crescent Builders, 3015 Concord Place, residential new, $1,500,000

Permit Consultants Inc., 8942 S. Broadway Avenue 104, commercial finish out, $220,000

McKinney Homes LLC., 3124 Forest Ridge, residential new, $700,000

NS Investments & Properties LLC., 1008 W. 4th St., commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000

Soliz Concrete and Pumping, 3039, 3055, 3071 and 3083 Tenneha Avenue, commercial driveways

Soliz Concrete and Pumping, 2987 Tenneha Avenue, commercial driveway

Thompson, Ed Construction LLC., 182 Letha Court, conditional permanent electric, $350,000

AIN Mechanical, 8001 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical new, $50,000

GTA Services LLC., 3871 Highway 64, commercial mechanical new, $8,500

 
 

