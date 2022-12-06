Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
McKinney Homes LLC., 448 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new, $250,000
Dwell 903 LLC., 9115 Long Branch, residential new, $475,000
Kent D. Martin Construction LLC., 113 Market Square Boulevard, commercial new, $900,000
Nedwol Properties, 2459 Mosaic Way A, commercial finish out, $40,000
Nedwol Properties, 2459 Mosaic Way B, commercial finish out, $25,000
Angelo Construction Inc., 7572 Neighbors Road, residential new, $1,000,000
Paint Booth Equipment Solutions, 5520 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial finish out, $49,500
Lisha Holcomb, 1846 Stonehaven Court, residential new, $300,000
Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing Inc., 1600 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial roof replacement, $1,190,000
Simmons Concrete Contracting LLC., 2426 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial driveway, $5,000
Heriberto Bustos, 1824 Pegues Avenue, commercial driveway
BS Holdings LLC., 2307 Dueling Oaks 101, 102 and 103, conditional permanent electric, $650,000 each
BS Holdings LLC., 2307 Dueling Oaks 101, 102 and 103, temporary plumbing/gas, $650,000 each
Blazer Mechanical Services, 1010 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $34,600
Solitaire Concrete Construction, 2615 University Boulevard, commercial driveway, $10,000
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 500 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000