Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
KEA General Contractors, 3825 Troup Highway, commercial shell, $45,000
Surratt Construction, 4025 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $700,000
NS Investments & Properties LLC., 5601 Troup Highway, commercial shell, $400,000
SCI Construction LTD., 3125 Seaton St., commercial new, $250,000
JR Custom Design & Construction Inc., 6092 N. Park Central Court, residential new, $500,000
Chandler Homes, 2635 Oak Creek Boulevard, residential new, $496,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 2736 Royal Village Way, residential new, $359,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2740 Royal Village Way, residential new, $349,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2744 Royal Village Way, residential new, $369,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2748 Royal Village Way, residential new, $339,900
Diaz Concrete Specialist LLC., 314 S. Spring Avenue, commercial driveway, $6,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 1717 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial new mechanical, $15,000