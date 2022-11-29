Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

KEA General Contractors, 3825 Troup Highway, commercial shell, $45,000

Surratt Construction, 4025 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $700,000

NS Investments & Properties LLC., 5601 Troup Highway, commercial shell, $400,000

SCI Construction LTD., 3125 Seaton St., commercial new, $250,000

JR Custom Design & Construction Inc., 6092 N. Park Central Court, residential new, $500,000

Chandler Homes, 2635 Oak Creek Boulevard, residential new, $496,000

Sidar Builders LLC., 2736 Royal Village Way, residential new, $359,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 2740 Royal Village Way, residential new, $349,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 2744 Royal Village Way, residential new, $369,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 2748 Royal Village Way, residential new, $339,900

Diaz Concrete Specialist LLC., 314 S. Spring Avenue, commercial driveway, $6,000

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 1717 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial new mechanical, $15,000

 
 

