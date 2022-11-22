Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

HGR General Contractors LP., 3201 Robertson Road, commercial new, $6,495,093

Trademark Construction, 13550 Highway 69, commercial new, $5,680,000

YOLO Properties, 5201 S. Broadway Avenue 132, commercial finish out, $40,000

Lara Concrete, 5415 Old Bullard Road, commercial new, $5,000

Crescent Built doing business as Crescent Builders, 6555 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial grading

Texas Global Contractor, 7310 Winterberry CV, single-family addition, $250,000

CBG Root Construction LLC., 2215 Roy Road, commercial demolition

Curtis McKinley Roofing & Sheet Metal, 700 Olympic Plaza Circle, commercial roof replacement, $713,234.35

Curtis McKinley Roofing & Sheet Metal, 701 Olympic Plaza Circle, commercial roof replacement, $686,430.57

Lennox National Accounts, 3819 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alteration, $8,500

Stiles Electric, 2525 Old Jacksonville Highway, temporary pole/electric new, $361,000

 
 

