Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
HGR General Contractors LP., 3201 Robertson Road, commercial new, $6,495,093
Trademark Construction, 13550 Highway 69, commercial new, $5,680,000
YOLO Properties, 5201 S. Broadway Avenue 132, commercial finish out, $40,000
Lara Concrete, 5415 Old Bullard Road, commercial new, $5,000
Crescent Built doing business as Crescent Builders, 6555 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial grading
Texas Global Contractor, 7310 Winterberry CV, single-family addition, $250,000
CBG Root Construction LLC., 2215 Roy Road, commercial demolition
Curtis McKinley Roofing & Sheet Metal, 700 Olympic Plaza Circle, commercial roof replacement, $713,234.35
Curtis McKinley Roofing & Sheet Metal, 701 Olympic Plaza Circle, commercial roof replacement, $686,430.57
Lennox National Accounts, 3819 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alteration, $8,500
Stiles Electric, 2525 Old Jacksonville Highway, temporary pole/electric new, $361,000