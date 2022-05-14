Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Tectonics Design Group, 3924 Troup Highway, commercial new restaurant, $500,000
Garrett and Associates Gen. Con., 2404 N. Grand Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,900,000
Windows USA LLC., 1309 Woodbridge Drive, commercial window/door replacement
Jolly Roofing and Contracting Co. Inc., 5415 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $194,698
Stonewater Roofing, 218 N. College Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $56,984.75
Central Builders Inc., 8905 S. Broadway Ave. 148, commercial mechanical alterations, $155,000
Sherrill Construction Co. LLC., 2025 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial demolition, $45,000
A All Area Aire Sercices, 3905 University Boulevard 300, commercial new mechanical, $30,000
TDR Contractors Inc., 331 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations
TDR Contractors Inc., 1900 Balsam Gap, commercial mechanical alterations
TDR Contractors Inc., 1511 Bellwood Road, commercial mechanical alterations
TDR Contractors Inc., 235 Saunders Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations
TDR Contractors Inc., 1409 Hankerson St., commercial mechanical alterations
TDR Contractors Inc., 1525 Carlyle Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations
TDR Contractors Inc., 1005 W. Franklin St., commercial mechanical alterations
TDR Contractors Inc., 2000 Forest Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations