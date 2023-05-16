Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Nix Construction, 1011 McClenny Drive 101, 103, 201, 202, 203, 301, 303, 401, 402, 403, 404, 501, 502, 601, 602, 1002, 1003, 1101, 1102, 1001, 1103, 1201, 1202, 1203, new residential townhomes, $100,000 each

Warwick Construction Inc., 4701 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $175,000

Lakeside Commercial Builders, 119 N. Northwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $150,000

GA Smith Properties Inc., 677 Copper Creek CV, residential new, $370,000

NS Investments & Properties LLC., 1532 N. Palace Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $80,000

Genecov Group, 6622 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition, $50,000

Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7207 Rolling Acres Place, residential new, $325,000

Hamblett Construction MGMT LLC., 6004 S. Broadway Avenue 200, commercial demolition, $50,000

Woodland Builders, 618 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial window/door replacement, $14,000

IZP Construction LLC., 611 E. Erwin St., commercial demolition, $6,850

AOF Industries LLC., 4801 Troup Highway 800, electrical alterations, $580,000

Goodson Mechanical, 2719 Tanglewood Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000

Adams Air Conditioning, 200 Muller Garden Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $16,000

Goode Brothers Heating & A/C Inc., 13550 Hwy. 69, commercial new mechanical, $10,000

LPZ Mechanical, 4801 S. Broadway Avenue 102A, commercial new mechanical, $40,000

Golden Mechanical Inc., 4701 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,750

A/C Works, 201 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations

