Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Nix Construction, 1011 McClenny Drive 101, 103, 201, 202, 203, 301, 303, 401, 402, 403, 404, 501, 502, 601, 602, 1002, 1003, 1101, 1102, 1001, 1103, 1201, 1202, 1203, new residential townhomes, $100,000 each
Warwick Construction Inc., 4701 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $175,000
Lakeside Commercial Builders, 119 N. Northwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $150,000
GA Smith Properties Inc., 677 Copper Creek CV, residential new, $370,000
NS Investments & Properties LLC., 1532 N. Palace Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $80,000
Genecov Group, 6622 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition, $50,000
Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7207 Rolling Acres Place, residential new, $325,000
Hamblett Construction MGMT LLC., 6004 S. Broadway Avenue 200, commercial demolition, $50,000
Woodland Builders, 618 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial window/door replacement, $14,000
IZP Construction LLC., 611 E. Erwin St., commercial demolition, $6,850
AOF Industries LLC., 4801 Troup Highway 800, electrical alterations, $580,000
Goodson Mechanical, 2719 Tanglewood Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000
Adams Air Conditioning, 200 Muller Garden Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $16,000
Goode Brothers Heating & A/C Inc., 13550 Hwy. 69, commercial new mechanical, $10,000
LPZ Mechanical, 4801 S. Broadway Avenue 102A, commercial new mechanical, $40,000
Golden Mechanical Inc., 4701 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,750
A/C Works, 201 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations