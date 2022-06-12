Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

K.K. Construction, 1951 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial new, $1,300,000

Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 9132 Long Branch, new residential, $330,000

Squirrel Real Estate LLC., 13776 Hwy. 69, commercial new, $2,000,000

Stonewater Roofing, 2920 Carter Boulevard, commercial roof replacement, $23,996

Certified Roofing Contractors and Consultants, 1204 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial roof replacement

Jacobe Brothers Construction, 110 N. College Avenue 200, commercial finish out, $321,000

Lay Construction LLC., 3210 Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $500,000

Montrose Concrete Inc., 220 W. Erwin St., commercial driveway, $8,000

RLM General Contractors, 2800 Shaw St., commercial window door replacement, $900,000

RLM General Contractors, 807 W. Glenwood Boulevard, commercial window door replacement, $350,000

RLM General Contractors, 1319 Earl Campbell Parkway, commercial window door replacment, $450,000

RLM General Contractors, 2800 Walton Road, commercial window door replacement, $630,000

Green Total Contracting LLC., 2515 E. 5th St., commercial interior demolition, $15,000

Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 1120 E. Front St., commercial demolition, $500,000

Steele Roofing, 2210 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial roof replacement, $30,000

Sidar Builders LLC., 2902 Golden Road, new residential, $329,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 2305 Debby Drive, new residential, $349,900

Voltex Electric Service, 407 S. Southeast Loop 323, new electric, $500,000

BXC Roofing, 969 Pruitt Place, commercial roof replacement, $82,957.86

Quality Air Conditioning, 419 Wilder Way, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,976

Strickland Plumbing, 4504 S. Broadway Avenue, new plumbing, $216,219

Maddox Services, 112 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $10,190

C. Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 711 W. Ferguson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $900

Redeemed Roofing, 5609 Donnybrook Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $60,000

Maddox Services, 1630 Holcomb Circle, commercial mechanical alterations, $13,848.12

Maddox Services, 7106 Walden Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,596

Axion Sales Force, 719 E. Amherst St., commercial roof replacement, $28,891.43

Blazer Mechanical Services, 1201 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical new, $217,762

A&M Refrigeration, 4591 Cascades Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $28,233

Maddox Services, 8541 Carli Circle, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,200

Maddox Services, 6143 Havens Trail, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,928

Almcoe Refrigeration Co., 5050 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations

Maddox Services, 1300 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,714.87

 
 

