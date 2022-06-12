Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
K.K. Construction, 1951 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial new, $1,300,000
Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 9132 Long Branch, new residential, $330,000
Squirrel Real Estate LLC., 13776 Hwy. 69, commercial new, $2,000,000
Stonewater Roofing, 2920 Carter Boulevard, commercial roof replacement, $23,996
Certified Roofing Contractors and Consultants, 1204 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial roof replacement
Jacobe Brothers Construction, 110 N. College Avenue 200, commercial finish out, $321,000
Lay Construction LLC., 3210 Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $500,000
Montrose Concrete Inc., 220 W. Erwin St., commercial driveway, $8,000
RLM General Contractors, 2800 Shaw St., commercial window door replacement, $900,000
RLM General Contractors, 807 W. Glenwood Boulevard, commercial window door replacement, $350,000
RLM General Contractors, 1319 Earl Campbell Parkway, commercial window door replacment, $450,000
RLM General Contractors, 2800 Walton Road, commercial window door replacement, $630,000
Green Total Contracting LLC., 2515 E. 5th St., commercial interior demolition, $15,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 1120 E. Front St., commercial demolition, $500,000
Steele Roofing, 2210 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial roof replacement, $30,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 2902 Golden Road, new residential, $329,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2305 Debby Drive, new residential, $349,900
Voltex Electric Service, 407 S. Southeast Loop 323, new electric, $500,000
BXC Roofing, 969 Pruitt Place, commercial roof replacement, $82,957.86
Quality Air Conditioning, 419 Wilder Way, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,976
Strickland Plumbing, 4504 S. Broadway Avenue, new plumbing, $216,219
Maddox Services, 112 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $10,190
C. Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 711 W. Ferguson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $900
Redeemed Roofing, 5609 Donnybrook Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $60,000
Maddox Services, 1630 Holcomb Circle, commercial mechanical alterations, $13,848.12
Maddox Services, 7106 Walden Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,596
Axion Sales Force, 719 E. Amherst St., commercial roof replacement, $28,891.43
Blazer Mechanical Services, 1201 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical new, $217,762
A&M Refrigeration, 4591 Cascades Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $28,233
Maddox Services, 8541 Carli Circle, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,200
Maddox Services, 6143 Havens Trail, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,928
Almcoe Refrigeration Co., 5050 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations
Maddox Services, 1300 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,714.87