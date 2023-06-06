Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Tyler Building Systems, 3200 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial new, $500,000
Brandon Tebo-BBC Construction, 2019 Old Troup Highway, commercial finish out, $650,000
RC Masonry LLC., 1835 Old Henderson Highway, commercial new, $120,000
Ogle Construction LLC., 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial addition, $35,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 110 W. Erwin St. Suite B, commercial new, $100,000
Sentry General Contractors Inc., 3901 Manhatton Drive, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,250,000
INS Properties Inc., 3711 Brookside Drive A and B, commercial finish out, $43,000 and $40,000
Culver, Keith Homes Inc., 7938 Maple Lane, residential new, $550,000
Iron Environmental & Demolition, 111 W. Ferguson St., commercial demolition, $20,000
LUDCO Inc. Electric Co., 135 S. Southeast Loop 323, conditional permanent electric, $600,000
Blazer Mechanical Services, 2879 Hwy. 31, commercial new mechanical, $30,419
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 534 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,400
Maddox Services, HVAC & Electric, 1308 Clinic Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,126
SS Concrete and Masonry LLC., 1310 W. Cumberland Road, $2,500
McLeod's Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc., 1871 Troup Highway, $19,516.20
Maddox Services, HVAC & Electric, 411 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $11,902