Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
New Copeland Investments LLC., 986 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial shell, $375,000
Joe R. Jones Construction, 5976 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $990,000
Atkins G. Construction, 2821 Highway 31, commercial shell, $1,000,000
Parkway Construction & Associates, 7920 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new, $500,000
Akin Balkanli, 2901 E. 5th St., commercial grading, $10,000
Everything Construction and Remodeling, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $17,000
TCMC Inc., 4815 Old Bullard Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000
Clader Homes LLC., 15534 Eastside Road, new residential at Lake Tyler, $1,200,000
Hughes, Richard Construction, 4109 Old Troup Highway, commercial shell, $700,000
Ogle Construction LLC., 1101 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000
Southern Kustom Services LLC., 1306 Duncan St., commercial demolition, $50,000
Velocity Mechanical Inc., 2000 W. Front St., commercial new mechanical, $1,275,840
Maddox Services, 2724 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,205
VRF Mechanical Solutions, 6374 Elkton Way, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 13073 Hwy. 110, commercial new mechanical, $250,000