Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
C. Cooper Custom Homes, 4707 Chandler Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $600,000
Sky Developers LLC., 3367 Skyview Drive, residential new, $1,642,835.64
Sky Developers LLC., 3377 Skyview Drive, residential new, $2,188,471.76
Sky Developers LLC., 3355 Skyview Drive, residential new, $762,742
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 6720 Oak Hill Boulevard, commercial new, $4,000,000
Sam Vercher Custom Homes LLC., 7002 Gleneagles Drive, remodel/renovation, $612,000
Tyler Building Systems, 3215 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $800,000
Sentry General Contractors Inc., 3901 Manhatton Drive, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,250,000
C&D Plumbing, 113 Market Square Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $50,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 13776 Hwy. 69, commercial new mechanical, $8,550
Ludco Inc. Electric Co., 135 S. Southeast Loop 323, conditional permanent electric, $600,000
Blazer Mechanical Services, 2879 Hwy. 31, commercial mechanical new, $30,419