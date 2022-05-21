Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Mark Odom Studio, 101 Cambridge Road, commercial new, $200,000
Okba Enterprise LLC., 7428 Old Jacksonville Highway 30, commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000
Knight Restoration, 6100 Hollytree Drive, commercial remodel/renovation, $238,459
Martin Heines Real Estate Services, 118 W. Erwin St., commercial finish out, $35,000
The Wellness Project, 108 E. 8th St., commercial finish out, $20,800
Homes By Matthew Peer LLC., 5910 Covey Lane, new residential, $580,000
Benchmark Design Group, 2661 Crow Road, commercial grading, $45,000
Sam Moore, 3924 Troup Highway, commercial driveway, $500,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 200 W. Erwin St. B, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000
Compass Property Solutions, 1053 N. Northeast Loop 323, commercial demolition, $30,000
TCMC Inc., 4760 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial driveway, $7,000
Airpro Elite AC & Heating, 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway 200, commercial mechanical alterations, $25,000
Aire Serv. of Smith Co., 1737 Troup Highway A, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,316.68
Maddox Services, 3050 Stonegate Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $32,842
Mechanical Partners Inc., 13786 Harvey Road, new commercial mechanical, $14,000
Modern Indoor Comfort Zone, 1304 Doctors Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,684.66
Ridgemont Commercial Construction, 2498 Three Lakes Parkway, new plumbing, $1,425,000
Quality Air Conditioning, 5609 Donnybrook Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,518.24