Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Morrison Construction Co. Inc., 3109 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial remodel/renovation, $50,000
Scott Taylor Construction, 3527 Star Road, commercial new, $650,000
Cotton Custom Homes LLC., 16014 McElroy Road, residential on Lake Tyler, $500,000
RBR Interests LLC., 3030 Stonegate Boulevard, new residential, $1,250,000
Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7021 Hillside Avenue, new residential, $315,000
Nikobi Group LLC., 2702 W. Erwin St., commercial remodel/renovation, $20,000
Blazer Mechanical Services, 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial new mechanical, $66,960