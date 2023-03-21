Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Spartan Construction Management LLC., 2707 Shiloh Road, commercial new, $2,000,000
C Banks Construction, 3301 Luberta St., residential new, $260,000
Dunn, J.E. South Central, 6101 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $590,000
TCMC Inc., 610 W. Grande Boulevard, residential new, $750,000
Advanced Sealcoat & Paving LLC., 3115 E. 5th St., commercial grading, $50,000
Stiles Electric, 230 S. Broadway Avenue, electrical alterations, $716,000
C. Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 6621 S. Broadway Ave. 100, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 230 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $500,000
Titan Mechanical, 230 S. Broadway Avenue, plumbing alterations, $500,000
TOP Mechanical A/C and Heating LLC., 2376 Dueling Oaks, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000
Stiles Electric, 230 S. Broadway Avenue, temporary pole, $716,000
Maddox Services, HVAC & Electric, 225 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $23,987