Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for March 31-April 6:
Crossland Construction Company Inc., 7003 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $2,534,491
Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 2767 Oak Creek Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $350,000
Homes By Matthew Peer LLC., 3930 Old Bullard Road, commercial finish out, $200,000
Wilshire Pacific Builders LLC., 2601 N. Broadway Avenue, remodel/renovation, $4,500,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3015 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $3,750,000
Stoked Out Services LLC., 6100 Hollytree Drive, commercial remodel/renovation, $149,000
1C410 Cascades LLC., 2895 Stewart Way, new residential, $618,827
San Diego Pools and Shotcrete, 527 W. Erwin St., commercial pool, $99,000
Landmark Roofing, 2016 E. Erwin St., commercial roof replacement, $130,000
Coy Dodd Air Conditioning Inc., 6096 New Copeland Road, commercial new mechanical, $15,755
Stegall Refrigeration, 6201 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $138,000
Bloch Plumbing LLC., 2819 Robertson Avenue, new plumbing, $250,000