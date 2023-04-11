Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
ELS Construction Inc., 4601 S. Broadway Avenue B, commercial remodel/renovation, $130,000
Lay Construction LLC., 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial addition, $2,000,000
RT Chang Architects Inc., 2821 Hwy. 31, commercial finish out, $200,000
JB's Fabrication LLC., 17829 Slack Road, residential Lake Tyler retaining wall, $300,000
SD Excaliber LLC., 5111 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $20,000
C&D Handyman Services, 3111 N. Grand Avenue, new residential duplex, $258,000
Ericsson Inc., 4111 FM 14, commercial addition, $30,000
Sherrill Construction Co., 5555 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $700,000
Artmires Urban Forestry, 8300 S. Broadway Avenue 8B, commercial grading, $4,900
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 1814 Roseland Boulevard 220, plumbing alterations, $450,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 8010 Hollytree Drive, conditional permanent electric, $950,000
Blazer Mechanical Services, 4601 S. Broadway Avenue B, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,921
TDR Contractors Inc., 2000 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $24,550.40
Compass Property Solutions, 323 S. Fannin Avenue 102, commercial remodel/renovation