Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for March 24-30:
TCMC Inc., 225 E. Amherst St. 800, commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 475 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000
Pyramid Homes, 7927 Crooked Trail, new residential, $439,500
Sherrill Construction Co., 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 180, commercial finish out, $200,000
The Scates Group, 1020 Asher Way, commercial shell, $500,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 711 W. Ferguson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $118,811
KEA General Contractors, 2228 Deerbrook Drive, commercial demolition, $30,000
Partners Commercial Roofing LLC., 5050 Troup Highway, commercial roof replacement, $517,427.30
1C410 Cascades LLC., 4853 Nicklaus Court, new residential, $645,230
1C410 Cascades LLC., 2424 Bellview Circle, new residential, $724,994
Axion Sales Force, 1607 Troup Highway, commercial roof replacement, $2,012,433.64
Maddox Services, 1847 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $24,780
Blazer Mechanical Services, 1607 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $57,941
Airpro Mechanical, 4171 Frankston Highway, commercial new mechanical, $161,000
Blazer Mechanical Services, 3201 Robertson Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $123,486
Heating & Cooling Mechanical Inc., 6995 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $29,000
Air Chandler Heating & Cooling, 3320 Troup Highway 285, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000
Mosby Mechanical Co., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations