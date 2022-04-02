Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for March 24-30:

TCMC Inc., 225 E. Amherst St. 800, commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000

McKinney Homes LLC., 475 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000

Pyramid Homes, 7927 Crooked Trail, new residential, $439,500

Sherrill Construction Co., 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 180, commercial finish out, $200,000

The Scates Group, 1020 Asher Way, commercial shell, $500,000

Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 711 W. Ferguson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $118,811

KEA General Contractors, 2228 Deerbrook Drive, commercial demolition, $30,000

Partners Commercial Roofing LLC., 5050 Troup Highway, commercial roof replacement, $517,427.30

1C410 Cascades LLC., 4853 Nicklaus Court, new residential, $645,230

1C410 Cascades LLC., 2424 Bellview Circle, new residential, $724,994

Axion Sales Force, 1607 Troup Highway, commercial roof replacement, $2,012,433.64

Maddox Services, 1847 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $24,780

Blazer Mechanical Services, 1607 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $57,941

Airpro Mechanical, 4171 Frankston Highway, commercial new mechanical, $161,000

Blazer Mechanical Services, 3201 Robertson Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $123,486

Heating & Cooling Mechanical Inc., 6995 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $29,000

Air Chandler Heating & Cooling, 3320 Troup Highway 285, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000

Mosby Mechanical Co., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations

 
 

