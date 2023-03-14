Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Lugo Contracting, 706 N. Northwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $56,000
RLM General Contractors, 3620 Old Bullard Road, commercial new, $23,000,000
Sentry General Contractors Inc., 928 N. Glenwood Boulevard, commercial addition, $1,060,000
SCI Construction, 100 Rice Road, commercial finish out, $129,056
Texas Global Contractor, 1017 Idel St., commercial remodel/renovation, $15,000
Scott and Reid General Contractors, 230 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $7,686,979.04
Harris, Riley Construction LP., 214 W. Houston St., commercial demolition, $16,500
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 5779 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $175,000
Project One Roofing LLC., 5508 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial roof replacement, $22,522.22
Commercial Coolants doing business as Design Air System, 1932 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $33,000
Lake Fork Mechanical LLC., 4710 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations permit, $30,000
Stiles Electric, 230 S. Broadway Avenue, electrical alterations, $716,000
C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 6621 S. Broadway Avenue 100, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 230 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alteration, $500,000
Titan Mechanical, 230 S. Broadway Avenue, plumbing alterations, $500,000