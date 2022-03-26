Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for March 17-23:

Billy & Joan Nabors Inc., 106 E. Elm St., commercial interior demolition

Lakeside Commercial Builders, 6995 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $375,000

McKinney Homes LLC., 444 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000

Sherrill Construction Co. LLC., 8916 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial shell, $1,000,000

Texian Custom Homes LLC., 4047 Rock Creek Court, new residential, $515,000

Texian Custom Homes LLC., 4063 Rock Creek Court, new residential, $450,000

Maddox Homes Inc., 220 Glenhaven Drive, single-family addition, $260,000

JM Design Inc., 701 S. Beckham Avenue A, commercial remodel/renovation, $49,500

Rickey Evans, 1326 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial grading, $100,000

Steve Hutcherson, 6101 S. Broadway Avenue 115, commercial finish out, $49,000

Kelley Developments LLC., 7538 Northlake Drive, new residential, $1,155,000

Chandler Homes, 2575 Oak Creek Boulevard, new residential, 2575 Oak Creek Boulevard, new residential, $400,000

Axion Sales Force, 1607 Troup Highway, commercial roof replacement, $293,378.84

Axion Sales Force, 1316 Barbara St., commercial roof replacement, $22,517.68

Axion Sales Force, 3205 Birdwell Drive, commercial roof replacement, $17,797.92

Lennox National Accounts, 6310 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,999

 
 

