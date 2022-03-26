Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for March 17-23:
Billy & Joan Nabors Inc., 106 E. Elm St., commercial interior demolition
Lakeside Commercial Builders, 6995 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $375,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 444 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000
Sherrill Construction Co. LLC., 8916 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial shell, $1,000,000
Texian Custom Homes LLC., 4047 Rock Creek Court, new residential, $515,000
Texian Custom Homes LLC., 4063 Rock Creek Court, new residential, $450,000
Maddox Homes Inc., 220 Glenhaven Drive, single-family addition, $260,000
JM Design Inc., 701 S. Beckham Avenue A, commercial remodel/renovation, $49,500
Rickey Evans, 1326 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial grading, $100,000
Steve Hutcherson, 6101 S. Broadway Avenue 115, commercial finish out, $49,000
Kelley Developments LLC., 7538 Northlake Drive, new residential, $1,155,000
Chandler Homes, 2575 Oak Creek Boulevard, new residential, 2575 Oak Creek Boulevard, new residential, $400,000
Axion Sales Force, 1607 Troup Highway, commercial roof replacement, $293,378.84
Axion Sales Force, 1316 Barbara St., commercial roof replacement, $22,517.68
Axion Sales Force, 3205 Birdwell Drive, commercial roof replacement, $17,797.92
Lennox National Accounts, 6310 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,999