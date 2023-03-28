Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Harris, Riley Construction LP., 214 W. Houston St., commercial remodel/renovation, $1,300,000
DL Rogers Corp., 5611 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $150,000
C Banks Construction, 3301 Luberta St., residential new, $260,000
Dunn, J.E. South Central, 6101 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $590,000
Lone Star Real Estate LLC., 2818 Hogan Court, residential new, $550,000
Cooper Plastering Inc., 2726 E. Erwin St., commercial demolition, $18,500
Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7038 and 7048 Hillside Avenue, residential new, $300,000 each
Soto Concrete, 2915 Charlotte Drive, commercial driveway
Blazer Mechanical Services, 200 N. Fuller Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,104
Sonnyreena Mechanical, 2426 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical new, $55,000
JH Roofing Inc., 1908 E. Erwin St., commercial roof replacement, $610,000
Air Cybernetics Inc., 2601 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,500
The Scates Group, 7863 Cross Road, conditional permanent electric, $700,000