Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Buy Now

(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for March 10-16:

JHF Engineering, 2603 Garden Valley Road, commercial grading

Daniel Scott Turner Design, 1125 E. Erwin St., commercial finish out, $42,000

Lucky Construction Inc., 6201 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new restaurant, $1,200,000

Cocha Remodeling, 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway 400, commercial finish out, $150,000

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 15354 Joseph Road, new residential at Lake Tyler, $750,000

Williams, Trent Construction, 1857 Stonecrest Boulevard, commercial grading

Bayless Custom Homes Inc., 2660 Barton Creek Circle, new residential, $880,000

Culver, Keith Homes Inc., 7447 Waterview Square, new residential, $600,000

CBG Root Construction LLC., 3800 Fry Avenue, new residential, $725,362.97

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2301 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $80,000

Aire Serv. of Smith Co., 423 W. Ferguson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $14,431.20

Collins Mechanical LLC., 4415 D C Drive, commercial new mechanical, $79,000

Maddox Services, 425 S. Palace Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,750

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags