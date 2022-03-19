Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for March 10-16:
JHF Engineering, 2603 Garden Valley Road, commercial grading
Daniel Scott Turner Design, 1125 E. Erwin St., commercial finish out, $42,000
Lucky Construction Inc., 6201 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new restaurant, $1,200,000
Cocha Remodeling, 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway 400, commercial finish out, $150,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 15354 Joseph Road, new residential at Lake Tyler, $750,000
Williams, Trent Construction, 1857 Stonecrest Boulevard, commercial grading
Bayless Custom Homes Inc., 2660 Barton Creek Circle, new residential, $880,000
Culver, Keith Homes Inc., 7447 Waterview Square, new residential, $600,000
CBG Root Construction LLC., 3800 Fry Avenue, new residential, $725,362.97
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2301 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $80,000
Aire Serv. of Smith Co., 423 W. Ferguson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $14,431.20
Collins Mechanical LLC., 4415 D C Drive, commercial new mechanical, $79,000
Maddox Services, 425 S. Palace Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,750