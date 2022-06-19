Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Sam Vercher Custom Homes LLC., 630 S. Fannin Avenue, new residential, $460,000
East Texas Construction and Trim, 2002 Sybil Lane 100, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $28,000
Trademark Construction, 1326 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial new, $1,500,000
Jacobe Brothers Construction, 110 N. College Avenue, commercial finish out, $63,000
Harris, Riley Construction, 423 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $582,488
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1318 Canopy Park, new residential, $1,100,000
Harris, Riley Construction, 1034 Wilder Woods, single-family remodel/renovation, $900,000
TX Air Assurance Inc., 2498 Three Lakes Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $900,000
East Texas Construction and Trim, 2002 Sybil Lane 200 and 300, commercial interior remodel/renovations
RVP Construction Inc., 7513 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial driveway
Friendly AC & Heating Services, 300 E. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations
Major Electric, 2498 Three Lakes Parkway, new electrical, $2,000,000
Velocity Mechanical Inc., 2756 E. 5th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $63,600