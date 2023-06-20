Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

TDR Contractors Inc., 3820 Hwy. 64, commercial mechanical alterations, $122,000

Tennison, David Construction, 6205 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new, $400,000

Ace Construction Services, 4600 Paluxy Drive, commercial remodel/renovation, $225,000

Hammond Development & Construction LLC., 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 130, commercial finish out, $75,000

Tyler Building Systems, 1398 Goliad St., commercial new, $400,000

HGR General Contractors, 800 E. Dawson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $1,200,000

TCMC Inc., 6219, 6221, 6216, 6218, 6222, 6224, 6225 and 6227 Villa Rosa Way, residential new, $197,000 each

Sky Developers LLC., 3336 and 3350 Skyview Drive, residential new

Sky Developers LLC., 3253, 3247, 3231, 3239, 3222, 3228, 3225, 3219, 3208 and 3216 Naomi Drive, residential new

Lara Concrete, 324 E. Erwin St., commercial driveway

Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 5041 Kinsey Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,995

TDR Contractors Inc., 3013 Earl Campbell Parkway, commercial mechanical new, $1,400,000

NS Investments & Properties LLC., 5601 Troup Highway Building 2, commercial shell

Air Service of Smith Co., 3215 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $50,342.39

