Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Accelerated Construction Services, 8950 S. Broadway Avenue 148, commercial finish out, $1,070,000

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4192 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $414,900

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4188 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $456,840

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4184 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $414,720

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4180 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $456,840

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4174 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $414,180

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4170 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $456,840

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4164 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $414,540

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4162 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $522,000

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4160 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $522,360

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4154 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $522,000

Lifetime Home Builders, 9153 Cave Branch CV, new residential, $349,000

Holly Tree Properties LLC., 9164 Long Branch, new residential, $250,000

Fusion Metal Art, 403 N. Spring Avenue, commercial interior demolition, $10,000

HGR General Contractors, 1720 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial interior demolition, $28,150

Harris, Riley Construction, 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial demolition

Harris, Riley Construction, 4037 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition

C Banks Construction, 3014 Moorehead Street, new residential, $250,000

Maddox Services, 1720 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial alterations, $14,850

Wellborn Mechanical Services, 1720 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $80,000

 
 

