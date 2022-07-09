Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Accelerated Construction Services, 8950 S. Broadway Avenue 148, commercial finish out, $1,070,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4192 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $414,900
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4188 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $456,840
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4184 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $414,720
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4180 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $456,840
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4174 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $414,180
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4170 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $456,840
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4164 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $414,540
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4162 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $522,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4160 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $522,360
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4154 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $522,000
Lifetime Home Builders, 9153 Cave Branch CV, new residential, $349,000
Holly Tree Properties LLC., 9164 Long Branch, new residential, $250,000
Fusion Metal Art, 403 N. Spring Avenue, commercial interior demolition, $10,000
HGR General Contractors, 1720 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial interior demolition, $28,150
Harris, Riley Construction, 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial demolition
Harris, Riley Construction, 4037 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition
C Banks Construction, 3014 Moorehead Street, new residential, $250,000
Maddox Services, 1720 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial alterations, $14,850
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 1720 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $80,000