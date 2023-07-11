Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 7022 Calumet Drive, residential new, $900,000
ZI Construction Services LLC., 1123 E. Erwin St. 102, commercial remodel/renovation, $35,000
TCMC Inc., 532 E. Front St., commercial remodel/renovation, $265,000
Vesmon-1, 1828 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $30,000
G9 Construction, 779 Hampton Hill Drive, residential new, $499,000
Nipco Properties LLC., 2810 W. Erwin St., commercial demolition, $50,000
Thompson, Ed Construction LLC., 516 W. 32nd St., residential new, $300,000
Master Service Co., 4717 Kidd Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000
Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical new
Commercial on Page 23 that says VOID, so I didn’t list it.
Simmons Concrete Contracting LLC., 13550 Hwy. 69, commercial driveway
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 4801 Troup Highway 800, commercial mechanical alterations, $800,000
Maddox Services, HVAC & Electric, 215 S. Bonner Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $18,363
ACME Air Conditioning & Heating LLC., 4757 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $23,000