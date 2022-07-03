Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
TCMC Inc., 4815 Old Bullard Road, commercial shell, $45,000
Ogle Construction LLC., 675 Rice Road, commercial new, $650,000
Hearon Electric, 325 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial new, $35,000
Reklaw Construction L.P., 600 E. Houston St., commercial new, $158,400
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4153 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $456,840
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4189 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $507,240
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4185 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $522,000
Hunt Design/Build Service LLC., 220 W. Erwin St., commercial finish out, $20,000
Sonia Platten, 4013 Rock Creek Court, residential new, $450,000
Metal Wood Construction, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 1100, commercial finish out, $300,000
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 504 W. 32nd St., commercial remodel/renovation, $48,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 1120 E. Front St., commercial finish out, $500,000
Williams Foundation Repair, 1909 Sybil Lane, commercial remodel/renovation, $43,225
Utz, Alan & Associates Inc., 4000 Southpark Drive, commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000
CBG Root Construction LLC., 7241 Rolling Acres Place, residential new, $399,953.14
CBG Root Construction LLC., 7235 Rolling Acres Place, residential new, $399,194.53
Yolo Properties, 5201 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $9,500
HGR General Contractors L.P., 1720 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $880,650
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 1010 E. 1st St., commercial remodel/renovation, $48,000
Spear C&I LLC., 2601 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial solar panels, $223,279.42
IC410 Cascades LLC., 4567 Cascades Boulevard, new residential, $503,509
HGR General Contractors L.P., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $532,000
C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 1120 E. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $50,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 110 N. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,000
Maddox Services, 1857 Stonecrest Boulevard 1201, $8,684
Tyler HVAC, 108 E. 8th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $3,800
Aire Serv of Smith County, 201 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $29,084.44
Boone & Boone Construction, 4413 Tyler Park Drive, conditional permanent electric, $1,443,500
Doran Mechanical, 2476 Mosaic Way, commercial new mechanical, $3,800
Billy’s Heating & Air Conditioning, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $40,000