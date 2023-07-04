Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Sherrill Construction Co. LLC., 6200 Troup Highway, commercial new, $10,039,731.14
Reconn Construction Services, 3408 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $650,000
Paragon Construction & Associates, 2448 Roy Road, commercial new, $1,000,000
Lloyd Construction, 17657 Slack Road, residential at Lake Tyler, $1,100,000
Jenkins & Stiles LLC., 8916 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $550,000
Clader Homes LLC., 14289 W. Penninsula Road, residential at Lake Tyler, $1,500,000
TCMC Inc., 532 E. Front St., commercial remodel/renovation, $265,000
Lone Star Real Estate LLC., 9169 Cave Branch, new residential, $440,000
NS Investments & Properties LLC., 1538 N. Palace Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $30,000
G9 Construction, 779 Hampton Hill Drive, new residential, $499,000
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3212 W. Front St. 100, commercial mechanical alterations, $950
JR Custom Design & Construction Inc., 6092 North Park Central, conditional permanent electric, $500,000
Lennox National Accounts, 2417 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,000
Mycon General Contractors, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial demoltion, $20,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3700 McDonald Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $1,600
SNL Concrete, 2918 Chandler Highway, commercial driveway
Rose City Air, 2125 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $217,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 430 E. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $6,850
Crystal Rock Shop, 2136 Roy Road, commercial new parking lots