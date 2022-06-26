Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Better Built Enterprises Inc., 2025 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,100,000
K.K. Construction, 1527 E. 5th St., commercial new, $1,400,000
H&H Concrete, 3213 Seaton St., commercial new, $170,000
HGR General Contractors LP., 3201 Robertson Road, commercial new, $173,800
TCMC Inc., 908 Laguna Drive, residential new, $650,000
HGR General Contractors LP., 909 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $815,555
Specialty Restoration, 220 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial roof replacement, $154,750.78
Loftis Heating & Air Conditioning, 1405 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $65,000
Maddox Services, 416 Lemay Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,782
Maddox Services, 1609 Montrose Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,583