Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
TDR Contractors Inc., 3820 Hwy. 64, commercial mechanical alterations, $122,000
Tennison, David Construction, 6205 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new restaurant, $400,000
Bravo Homes & Construction, 322 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial finish out, $39,870
SC Architecture LP., 1400 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $350,000
Segreene Construction & Design, 111 E. Erwin St., commercial remodel/renovation, $12,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 12557 Spur 364, commercial remodel/renovation, $356,549
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1310 Canopy Park, residential new, $1,100,000
Runnels Homes, 2223 Cherryhill Circle, residential new, $600,000
Aire Service of Smith Co., 3215 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $50,342.39
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2520 Oak Manor, commercial mechanical new, $60,000
Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7038 Hillside Avenue, temporary plumbing/gas, $324,999
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations