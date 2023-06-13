Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
CDI Contractors LLC., 4400 New Copeland Road, commercial new (school/other education), $45,000,000
Reid Construction, 1930 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial new, $595,000
C&M Business Management, 1907 N. Glenwood Boulevard, residential new, $350,000
Planit Construction USA Inc., 4601 S. Broadway Avenue F, commercial finish out, $170,000
Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7009 and 7027 Hillside Avenue, residential new, $325,000 each
Sidar Builders LLC., 3042 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $369,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 3052 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $349,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 3083 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $319,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 3091 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $299,900
TCMC Inc., 6219, 6221, 6216, 6218, 6222, 6224, 6225 and 6227 Villa Rosa Way, residential new, $197,000 each
Thompson, Ed Construction LLC., 512 W. 32nd St., residential new, $300,000
Sledge and Hammer Concrete Works, 324 E. Erwin St., commercial driveway
Maddox Services, HVAC & Electric, 411 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $11,902
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 111 E. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $50,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 220 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical new, $70,000
Leagueville Air, 1405 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $94,000
Aire Service of Smith Co., 5385 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $24,700
Hatco Electric, 2019 Old Troup Highway, electrical new, $300,000
Inner City Properties LLC., 1506 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial interior demolition
Metro Express, 562 Centennial Parkway, commercial mechanical new, $5,000
CG Construction, 4139 Scenic Drive, conditional permanent electric, $295,000