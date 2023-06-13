Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

CDI Contractors LLC., 4400 New Copeland Road, commercial new (school/other education), $45,000,000

Reid Construction, 1930 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial new, $595,000

C&M Business Management, 1907 N. Glenwood Boulevard, residential new, $350,000

Planit Construction USA Inc., 4601 S. Broadway Avenue F, commercial finish out, $170,000

Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7009 and 7027 Hillside Avenue, residential new, $325,000 each

Sidar Builders LLC., 3042 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $369,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 3052 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $349,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 3083 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $319,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 3091 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $299,900

TCMC Inc., 6219, 6221, 6216, 6218, 6222, 6224, 6225 and 6227 Villa Rosa Way, residential new, $197,000 each

Thompson, Ed Construction LLC., 512 W. 32nd St., residential new, $300,000

Sledge and Hammer Concrete Works, 324 E. Erwin St., commercial driveway

Maddox Services, HVAC & Electric, 411 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $11,902

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 111 E. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $50,000

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 220 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical new, $70,000

Leagueville Air, 1405 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $94,000

Aire Service of Smith Co., 5385 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $24,700

Hatco Electric, 2019 Old Troup Highway, electrical new, $300,000

Inner City Properties LLC., 1506 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial interior demolition

Metro Express, 562 Centennial Parkway, commercial mechanical new, $5,000

CG Construction, 4139 Scenic Drive, conditional permanent electric, $295,000

