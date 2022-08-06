Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Parks Home Construction LLC., 4218 Hogan Drive, residential new, $550,060.39
C&M Meats Inc., 2308 E. Front St., commercial remodel/renovation, $35,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 484 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new, $250,000
Fitzgerald Construction LLC., 8101 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new, $876,923.88
Tyler ISD, 1300 Hubbard Drive, commercial new, $45,000,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4196 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $456,300
Pyramid Homes, 8016 Crooked Trail, residential new, $250,000
HGR General Contractors, 2401 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $34,600
Holly Tree Properties LLC., 9161, 9120, 9124, 9172 and 9168 Cave Branch CV, residential new, $280,000 each
David Sparks, 4415 D.C. Drive, commercial finish out, $341,000
Quadro Texas, 815 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $37,000
Stegall Refrigeration, 4504 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $80,000
Maddox Services, 700 S. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,317
Watkins A/C & Heating, 3303 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $28,000
Aire Service of Smith Co., 4601 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $25,734.25
Engineering Excellence, 3016 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,993
Express Service Contractors LLC., 8905 S. Broadway Avenue 148, commercial mechanical alterations, $44,000