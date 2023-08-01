Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Stellar Construction LTD., 1666 W. Cumberland Road, commercial new, $19,500,000
Horizon General Contractors, 6915 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $2,000,000
Precision Builders & Consulting LLC., 6555 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial finish out, $275,000
Nedwol Properties, 6713 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new, $800,000
Lawson Homes LLC., 2623 Oak Alley, residential new, $800,000
Mycon General Contractors, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $200,000
Hammond Development & Construction LLC., 7236 Crosswater, commercial shell, $418,000
G. Baxter Enterprises, 4907 Old Bullard Road, commercial grading, $20,000
Hammond Development & Construction LLC., 7236 Crosswater 100-300, commercial finish out, $108,000 each
Earth Power AC and Heat Inc., 4600 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $38
RVP Construction Inc., 5855 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial driveway
Stonewater Roofing, 3901 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial roof replacement, $725,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 112 E. 8th St., commercial demolition, $50
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 4123 Southpark Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $1,600
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 5555 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical, $1,000
A&R Services LLC., 1611 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial alterations, $10,000