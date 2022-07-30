Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Zernco Inc., 3804 Hwy. 64, commercial new, $500,000
Pyramid Homes, 7433 Waterview Square, residential new, $817,000
Compass Property Solutions, 323 S. Fannin Avenue, commercial finish out, $200,000
Element Enterprises, 3303 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $18,000
Rider Homes Inc., 1465 Border Avenue, commercial new
Shipp Engineering Services LLC., 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new, $650,000
Embree Construction Group Inc., 513 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new, $1,500,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4196 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $456,300
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 3146 Club Drive, residential new, $522,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 4525 Old Bullard Road, commercial addition, $150,000
Lay Construction LLC., 5855 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial grading
Priority Roofing, 604 W. 4th St., commercial roof replacement
Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7219, 7223, 7229 Rolling Acres Place, residential new, $325,000 each
Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7012, 7018, 7024, 7032 Hillside Avenue, $325,000 each
Z Remodeling and Home Improvement LLC., 713 W. Southwest Loop 323 G, commercial remodel/renovation, $20,000
Polo Development, 4033 Hanover Place, residential new, $250,000
State Permits, 4760 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $73,000
Nedwol Properties, 2459 Mosaic Way, commercial shell, $300,000
Texian Custom Homes LLC., 4110 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $450,000
Jonathan Parker, 7006 Highlands Lane, commercial finish out, $35,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4175 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $424,212
Addison Legacy Contractors, 2611 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $21,000
Baker & Company Construction LLC., 8851 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial grading, $10,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1614 S. College Avenue, single-family addition, $400,000
Stonewater Roofing, 522 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $49,054.75
Nicole and Brett Schneider, 1218 Rainmaker, temporary plumbing/gas, $425,000
Maddox Services, 3321 Belmead Lane, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,348
Master Service Co., 1510 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $77,000
Total HVAC, 513 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new mechanical, $66,300
Dwell 903 LLC., 1218 Rainmaker, residential driveway, $425,000
HGR General Contractors LP., 1020 Baxter Avenue, commercial demolition, $8,500
Hanna Design Group Inc., 2756 E. 5th St., conditional permanent electric, $569,947
Lennox National Accounts, 2121 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,000
Gerdes Air Conditioning, 118 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000
East Texas Services, 2611 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,500
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1318 Canopy Park, conditional permanent electric, $1,000,000
Advanced Air Solutions LLC., 1914 Devine St., commercial new mechanical, $20,000
A/C Works, 909 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $70,000
A/C Works, 711 W. Ferguson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $14,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 4815 Old Bullard Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000
Watkins A/C & Heating, 3303 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $28,000
Blazer Mechanical Services, 3310 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $87,000
Stegall Refrigeration, 4504 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical new, $80,000