Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Zernco Inc., 3804 Hwy. 64, commercial new, $500,000

Pyramid Homes, 7433 Waterview Square, residential new, $817,000

Compass Property Solutions, 323 S. Fannin Avenue, commercial finish out, $200,000

Element Enterprises, 3303 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $18,000

Rider Homes Inc., 1465 Border Avenue, commercial new

Shipp Engineering Services LLC., 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new, $650,000

Embree Construction Group Inc., 513 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new, $1,500,000

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4196 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $456,300

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 3146 Club Drive, residential new, $522,000

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 4525 Old Bullard Road, commercial addition, $150,000

Lay Construction LLC., 5855 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial grading

Priority Roofing, 604 W. 4th St., commercial roof replacement

Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7219, 7223, 7229 Rolling Acres Place, residential new, $325,000 each

Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7012, 7018, 7024, 7032 Hillside Avenue, $325,000 each

Z Remodeling and Home Improvement LLC., 713 W. Southwest Loop 323 G, commercial remodel/renovation, $20,000

Polo Development, 4033 Hanover Place, residential new, $250,000

State Permits, 4760 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $73,000

Nedwol Properties, 2459 Mosaic Way, commercial shell, $300,000

Texian Custom Homes LLC., 4110 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $450,000

Jonathan Parker, 7006 Highlands Lane, commercial finish out, $35,000

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4175 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $424,212

Addison Legacy Contractors, 2611 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $21,000

Baker & Company Construction LLC., 8851 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial grading, $10,000

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1614 S. College Avenue, single-family addition, $400,000

Stonewater Roofing, 522 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $49,054.75

Nicole and Brett Schneider, 1218 Rainmaker, temporary plumbing/gas, $425,000

Maddox Services, 3321 Belmead Lane, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,348

Master Service Co., 1510 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $77,000

Total HVAC, 513 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new mechanical, $66,300

Dwell 903 LLC., 1218 Rainmaker, residential driveway, $425,000

HGR General Contractors LP., 1020 Baxter Avenue, commercial demolition, $8,500

Hanna Design Group Inc., 2756 E. 5th St., conditional permanent electric, $569,947

Lennox National Accounts, 2121 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,000

Gerdes Air Conditioning, 118 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000

East Texas Services, 2611 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,500

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1318 Canopy Park, conditional permanent electric, $1,000,000

Advanced Air Solutions LLC., 1914 Devine St., commercial new mechanical, $20,000

A/C Works, 909 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $70,000

A/C Works, 711 W. Ferguson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $14,000

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 4815 Old Bullard Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000

Watkins A/C & Heating, 3303 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $28,000

Blazer Mechanical Services, 3310 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $87,000

Stegall Refrigeration, 4504 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical new, $80,000

 
 

