Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Jan. 6 to Jan. 12:
- Brandon M. Tebo, 2035 Old Troup Highway, commercial shell, $697,085
- Mikasa Construction Inc., 2400 Walton Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000
- Arrive Architecture Group LLC., 2498 Three Lakes Parkway, commercial new, $18,000,000
- JT DFW Commercial Group, 8930 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $44,600
- TCMC Inc., 1577 Maple Circle, residential new, $600,000
- Carlyle, Joe Homes Inc., 1350 Richards St., commercial addition, $300,000
- Needham Roofing, 1030 Old Omen Road, commercial roof replacement, $145,000
- Crafted Homes, 2220 Cherryhill Circle, residential new, $625,000
- RGW Construction, 4171 Frankston Highway, commercial new, $2,000,000
- Pyramid Homes, 7425 Waterview Square, residential new, $668,300
- Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3015 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial demolition, $75,000
- F6 Investments LLC., 1527 Dueling Oaks, residential new, $400,000
- Elite Mechanical Services LLC., 5606 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,777
- Doran Mechanical, 6721 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations