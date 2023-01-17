Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

The Scates Group, 6854, 6866, 6858 and 6862 Lazy Vale Court 100, residential new, $500,000 each

JR Custom Design & Construction Inc., 6170 S. Park Central Court, residential new, $500,000

Kelley Developments LLC., 2955 Northlake Circle, residential new, $1,660,000

KEA General Contractors, 8934 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $26,954

Sidar Builders LLC., 3006 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $299,900

Kingdomaire HVACR Services, 2804 Garden Valley Road, commercial new mechanical, $5,000

RVP Construction Inc., 1010 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial driveway

Goodson Mechanical, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 400, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500

Mederos Concrete LLC., 1527 E. 5th St., commercial driveway

Cozart AC, 501 Shelley Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $500,000

Fritcher Construction Services, 562 Centennial Parkway, commercial driveway, $12,400

Clinards Refrigeration AC & Heating LLC., 4419 D C Drive A, commercial mechanical alterations, $21,000

Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 9132 Long Branch, conditional permanent electric, $350,000

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 13550 Highway 69, electric new, $450,000

C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 675 Rice Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $30,000

Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 2459 Mosaic Way A, commercial new mechanical, $15,000

Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 2459 Mosaic Way B and C, commercial new mechanical, $10,000 each

Maddox Services, 2121 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,995

Maddox Services, 6552 Emory Court, commercial mechanical alterations, $17,490

Wellborn Mechanical Services, 830 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,000

C Banks Construction, 3014 Moorehead St., conditional permanent electric, $250,000

Mederos Concrete LLC., 1951 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial driveway

 
 

