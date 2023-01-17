Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
The Scates Group, 6854, 6866, 6858 and 6862 Lazy Vale Court 100, residential new, $500,000 each
JR Custom Design & Construction Inc., 6170 S. Park Central Court, residential new, $500,000
Kelley Developments LLC., 2955 Northlake Circle, residential new, $1,660,000
KEA General Contractors, 8934 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $26,954
Sidar Builders LLC., 3006 Royal Garden Road, residential new, $299,900
Kingdomaire HVACR Services, 2804 Garden Valley Road, commercial new mechanical, $5,000
RVP Construction Inc., 1010 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial driveway
Goodson Mechanical, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 400, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500
Mederos Concrete LLC., 1527 E. 5th St., commercial driveway
Cozart AC, 501 Shelley Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $500,000
Fritcher Construction Services, 562 Centennial Parkway, commercial driveway, $12,400
Clinards Refrigeration AC & Heating LLC., 4419 D C Drive A, commercial mechanical alterations, $21,000
Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 9132 Long Branch, conditional permanent electric, $350,000
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 13550 Highway 69, electric new, $450,000
C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 675 Rice Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $30,000
Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 2459 Mosaic Way A, commercial new mechanical, $15,000
Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 2459 Mosaic Way B and C, commercial new mechanical, $10,000 each
Maddox Services, 2121 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,995
Maddox Services, 6552 Emory Court, commercial mechanical alterations, $17,490
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 830 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,000
C Banks Construction, 3014 Moorehead St., conditional permanent electric, $250,000
Mederos Concrete LLC., 1951 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial driveway