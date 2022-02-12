Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:
Reid Construction, 1902 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial driveway, $45,000
CG Construction, 4139 Scenic Drive, new residential, $295,000
FTK Construction Services, 601 Golden Road, roof replacement, $400,000
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 1820 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000
Humphrey Services, 7428 Old Jacksonville Highway 30, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,000
Kea General Contractors, 2608 McDonald Road 100, temporary plumbing/gas, $3,242,962
Mosby Mechanical Co., 2235 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations
Mosby Mechanical Co., 1133 Palmer Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations