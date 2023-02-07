Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Donna Benntt, 5215 Old Jacksonville Highway 50, commercial finish out, $45,800
Mycon General Contractors, 3820 Highway 64, commercial finish out, $1,000,000
903 ETX Construction, 3200 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial new, $1,700,000
Lay Construction LLC., 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $2,000,000
WCC Contractors, 3502 S. Broadway Avenue 402, commercial finish out, $40,000
Jay Blalock, 1801 Shiloh Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $10,000
Holly Tree Properties LLC., 607 Raintree Drive, residential new, $250,000
Stonewater Roofing, 5515 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $164,151.46
Sidar Builders LLC., 2735 Royal Village Way, residential new, $299,900
Hernan Hernandez A/C, 4025 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,000
TDI Air Conditioning, 2615 University Boulevard, commercial new mechanical, $18,000
Maddox Services, 4200 Old Omen Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,658
Goodson Mechanical, 9290 Caddo Ridge, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,000
Maddox Services, 4200 Old Omen Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,920
AES Mechanical Services Group Inc., 3826 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $43,200