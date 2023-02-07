Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Donna Benntt, 5215 Old Jacksonville Highway 50, commercial finish out, $45,800

Mycon General Contractors, 3820 Highway 64, commercial finish out, $1,000,000

903 ETX Construction, 3200 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial new, $1,700,000

Lay Construction LLC., 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $2,000,000

WCC Contractors, 3502 S. Broadway Avenue 402, commercial finish out, $40,000

Jay Blalock, 1801 Shiloh Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $10,000

Holly Tree Properties LLC., 607 Raintree Drive, residential new, $250,000

Stonewater Roofing, 5515 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $164,151.46

Sidar Builders LLC., 2735 Royal Village Way, residential new, $299,900

Hernan Hernandez A/C, 4025 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,000

TDI Air Conditioning, 2615 University Boulevard, commercial new mechanical, $18,000

Maddox Services, 4200 Old Omen Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,658

Goodson Mechanical, 9290 Caddo Ridge, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,000

Maddox Services, 4200 Old Omen Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,920

AES Mechanical Services Group Inc., 3826 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $43,200

 
 

