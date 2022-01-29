Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Jan. 20 to Jan. 26:
Waggoner A/C & Refrigeration, 5620 Old Bullard Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $26,331
TCMC Inc., 4005 Stonegate Boulevard, new residential, $1,300,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 1555 Maple Circle, new residential, $448,456
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 1572 Maple Circle, new residential, $452,980
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 1591 Maple Circle, new residential, $465,508
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 7930 Maple Lane, new residential, $420,964
Jayson Chandler Homes Inc., 6724 Paluxy Dr. 300, commercial finish out, $170,000
SD XCaliber LLC., 1001 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial drive way
HGR General Contractors LP., 703 S. Fleishel Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $361,880
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4078 Rock Creek Court, new residential, $431,984
Apex Imaging Services, 7715 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $300,000
Finch Construction Co., 3869 Highway 64, commercial remodel/renovation
Doran Mechanical, 6115 New Copeland Road 530 and 540, commercial new mechanical, $3,800 each
C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 4538 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations
Garland’s Indoor Comfort, 4413 Tyler Park Drive, commercial new mechanical, $88,000
Air Cybernetics Inc., 6825 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,000
Complex Heating & A/C, 505 S. Palace Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,500