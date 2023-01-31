Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Selbon Construction LLC., 4402 Watson St., commercial addition, $400,000
Maddox Services, 1800 Hankerson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $12,359
Tyler HVAC, 1008 W. 4th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $16,000
Doran Mechanical, 2962 Northlake Circle, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,800
CBG Root Construction LLC., 3212 Chandler Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $115,000
RHG LLC., 2418 Wilderness CV, residential new, $600,000
Lifetime Home Builders, 8004 Crooked Trail, residential new, $600,000
Stone Water Roofing, 5515 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $164,151.46
The Scates Group, 6885 Lazy Vale Court, temporary pole, $500,000