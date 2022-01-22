Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Buy Now

(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Jan. 13 to Jan. 19:

Crescent Built, 3004 Forest Trail, new residential, $850,000

Conaway & Sons, 9167 Long Branch, new residential, $358,912

PSA Architects, 5868 Old Jacksonville Road, commercial finish out, $300,000

HGR General Contractors, 800 E. Dawson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $466,340

Benchmark Design Group LLC., 4510 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition

Maddox Services, 815 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,756.23

Doran Mechanical, 6721 S. Broadway Avenue 300, commercial mechanical alterations

Payne Mechanical, 601 Hwy. 110, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,100

Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 6724 Paluxy Drive 200, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,620

Millian-Aire Enterprises Corp., 1250 S. Southwest Loop 323A, commercial mechanical alterations, $50,077

Aire Serv of Smith County, 201 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,676.19

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags