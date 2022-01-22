Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Jan. 13 to Jan. 19:
Crescent Built, 3004 Forest Trail, new residential, $850,000
Conaway & Sons, 9167 Long Branch, new residential, $358,912
PSA Architects, 5868 Old Jacksonville Road, commercial finish out, $300,000
HGR General Contractors, 800 E. Dawson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $466,340
Benchmark Design Group LLC., 4510 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition
Maddox Services, 815 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,756.23
Doran Mechanical, 6721 S. Broadway Avenue 300, commercial mechanical alterations
Payne Mechanical, 601 Hwy. 110, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,100
Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 6724 Paluxy Drive 200, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,620
Millian-Aire Enterprises Corp., 1250 S. Southwest Loop 323A, commercial mechanical alterations, $50,077
Aire Serv of Smith County, 201 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,676.19