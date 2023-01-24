Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Coating Experts & Consultants, 3400 S. Broadway Avenue 209, commercial remodel/renovation, $33,000
Lifetime Home Builders, 5605 Copper Park, residential new, $1,200,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 6720 Oak Hill Boulevard, commercial new temporary building, $10,000
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 830 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,000
C Banks Construction, 3014 Moorehead St., conditional permanent electric, $250,000
Mederos Concrete LLC., 1951 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial driveway
Goodson Mechanical, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 410, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500
Goodson Mechanical, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 410 D, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500
Airtex Mechanical Services LLC., 713 W. Southwest Loop 323 D, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,000
Maddox Services, 1800 Hankerson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $12,359