Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Coating Experts & Consultants, 3400 S. Broadway Avenue 209, commercial remodel/renovation, $33,000

Lifetime Home Builders, 5605 Copper Park, residential new, $1,200,000

Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 6720 Oak Hill Boulevard, commercial new temporary building, $10,000

Wellborn Mechanical Services, 830 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,000

C Banks Construction, 3014 Moorehead St., conditional permanent electric, $250,000

Mederos Concrete LLC., 1951 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial driveway

Goodson Mechanical, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 410, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500

Goodson Mechanical, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 410 D, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500

Airtex Mechanical Services LLC., 713 W. Southwest Loop 323 D, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,000

Maddox Services, 1800 Hankerson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $12,359

 
 

