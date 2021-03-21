Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from March 8 to March 15:
COMMERCIAL
There were no commercial permits issued during this time period for new construction.
RESIDENTIAL
A duplex permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1503 with a job value of $65,730.
A single family permit was issued in the College Park subdivision at 1014 W. 32nd St. with a job value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Hadley Court at Oak Hollow subdivision at 7584 Princedale with a job value of $375,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Cumberland Place West subdivision at 7916 Crooked Trail with a job value of $459,900.
A townhome permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. T 101 with a job value of $189,900.
A townhome permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. T 102 with a job value of $189,900.
A townhome permit was issued in the Hamilton ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. T 103 with a job value of $189,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Cascades Addition subdivision at 2432 Bellview Circle with a job value of $838,647.77.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9175 Long Branch with a job value of $266,152.