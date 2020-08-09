Building Permits issued by the city of Tyler from July 31-Aug. 6
There were no commercial permits issued.
The city of Tyler issued the following permits for new construction.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued in Stonebridge Villas subdivision at 4126 Madera Drive.
A single family permit was issued at 421 Hillcrest Ave. with a project value of $160,000.
A single family permit was issued in Galloway Addition subdivision at 803 Harmony St. with a project value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in Galloway Addition subdivision at 805 Harmony St. with a project value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in Galloway Addition subdivision at 807 Harmony St. with a project value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in Galloway Addition subdivision at 809 Harmony St. with a project value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 2939 Northlake Court.
A single family permit in Travis Addition subdivision at 1428 Travis St. with a project value of $1,200,000.
A single family permit was issued in Normandy South subdivision at 552 Eisenhower Drive with a project value of $100,000.
A single family permit was issued in Normandy South subdivision at 610 Eisenhower Drive with a project value of $150,000.
A duplex permit was issued at 2220 Moore Ave. with a project value of $175,000.
A single family permit was issued in Herndon Addition subdivision at 504 W. Peach Ave. with a project value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in Forest Meadows North subdivision at 159 Letha Court with a project value of $295,000.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9362 Stonebank Crossing with a project value of $221,124.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9326 Stonebank Crossing with a project value of $217,189.
A duplex permit was issued in the College Station Addition subdivision at 2224 Moore Ave.