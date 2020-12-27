Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17:
commercial
There were no commercial permits issued during this time period for new construction.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued at the Villas of Hollytree Addition subdivision at 858 Laguna Drive with a job value of $400,000.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 767 Marsh Farm Road with a job value of $201,779.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 676 Marsh Farm Road with a job value of $198,893.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9031 Teal Flight Way with a job value of $224,355.
A single family permit was issued in Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1692 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $229,900.
A single family permit was issued in Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1695 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $211,900.
A single family permit was issued in Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1696 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $220,900.
A single family permit was issued in Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1699 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $229,900.
A single family permit was issued in Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 7349 Shoal Creek Court.
A single family permit was issued in The Polo Addition subdivision at 425 E. Oakwood.
A single family permit was issued in Forest Ridge at the Crossing subdivision at 3005 Forest Trail with a job value of $600,000.