The city of Tyler issued the following permits between Aug. 8-13 for new construction.
COMMERCIAL
A religious permit was issued in the Tyler Industrial Park subdivision at 2441 Earl Campbell Parkway with a project value of $2,655,154.
RESIDENTIAL
A duplex permit was issued in the Woldert Heights Fourth Addition subdivision at 900 W. 29th St. with a project value of $225,000.
A single family permit was issued in Cumberland Estates subdivision at 1220 Centennial Parkway with a project value of $300,000.
A duplex permit was issued in the Woldert Heights Fourth Addition subdivision at 2748 N. Palace Ave.
A townhome permit was issued in Cambridge Cove Townhomes at 8420 Cambridge Road 601 with a project value of $155,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the Cambridge Cove Townhomes at 8420 Cambridge Road 602 with a project value of $133,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the Cambridge Cove Townhomes at 8420 Cambridge Road 603 with a project value of $133,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the Cambridge Cove Townhomes at 8420 Cambridge Road 604 with a project value of $155,000.
A single family permit was issued in Woldert Heights Third Addition at 2506 Glass Ave. with a project value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Hanley Heights Subdivision at 2818 Aurora Drive.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4239 Chapel Quarters.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4182 Chapel Quarters.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 3516 Chapel Vw.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 3524 Chapel Vw.