COMMERCIAL
There were no commercial permits issued.
RESIDENTIAL
The city of Tyler issued the following permits for new construction.
A single family permit was issued in the McCullars subdivision at 808 Bennett Ave. with a project value of $170,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Daugherty subdivision at 616 Jeff David Drive with a project value of $375,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 7334 Willow Creek Drive.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4304 Chapel Quarters.