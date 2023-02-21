Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

McKinney Homes LLC., 460  and 471 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new, $250,000 each

Connect Construction LLC., 2520 Oak Manor, commercial new, $805,000

Grande 2151 LLC., 9257 and 9261 Villas Court, residential new, $285,000 each

Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 2879 Highway 31, commercial new, $550,000

Sherrill Construction Co. LLC., 3305 Robertson Road, commercial new, $1,500,000

WCC Contractors, 3502 S. Broadway Avenue 402, commercial finish out, $40,000

JK Dirt Work LLC. doing business as Trucking and Construction, 1310 W. Cumberland Road, commercial grading, $50,000

Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7215 Rolling Acres Place, residential new, $340,000

Culver, Keith Homes Inc., 7441 Waterview Square, residential new, $600,000

Olive and Home, 3721 Bain Place, single-family remodel/renovation, $250,000

Kelley Developments LLC., 3221 Ravine Court, residential new, $1,145,000

4 Moore Construction Solutions LLC., 702 W. Cumberland Road, commercial addition, $50,000

Carlos Concrete, 3129 Forest Ridge, commercial driveway

Axion Sales Force, 8404 Crooked Trail, single-family roof replacement, $332,553

Maddox Services, HVAC & Electric, 6514 Ashmore Lane, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,528

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 6530 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $25,000

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 11910 CR 492, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,525

 
 

