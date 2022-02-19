Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Feb. 3-16:
Scates Group LP., 7863 Cross Road, new residential, $500,000
Retail Buildings Inc., 3635 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $250,000
Jim Lowden, 2467 Mosaic Way, commercial finish out
CBG Root Construction LLC., 1004 S. Porter Avenue, new residential duplex, $250,315.18
WCC Contractors, 3500 S. Broadway Ave. 304, commercial finish out, $30,000
Michael Martin, 1607 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $541,649
CBG Root Construction LLC., 1006 S. Porter Avenue, new residential duplex, $250,315.18
TCMC Inc., 841 La Vista Drive, new residential, $415,000
Tyler Building Systems, 3200 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial addition, $320,000
J and E Investments LLC., 6115 New Copeland Road 520, commercial finish out, $112,000
Tyler Building Systems, 3301 Golden Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $47,000
Riley Harris Construction LP., 3304 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,000,000
Neches Construction, 7336 Shoal Creek Court, new residential, $380,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 8508 Lakeway Drive, new residential, $280,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 8411 Lakeway Drive, new residential, $340,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 8423 Lakeway Drive, new residential, $330,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 8429 Lakeway Drive, new residential, $320,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 8430 Lakeway Drive, new residential, $300,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 8435 Lakeway Drive, new residential, $310,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 8436 and 8441 Lakeway Drive, new residentials, $290,000 each
Air Serv. of Smith County, 3800 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,927.96
Lara Concrete, 1927 Lindbergh Drive, commercial driveway, $5,000
Maddox Services, 2415 Mimosa Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,779
Arris Inc., 7003 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $44,250
Maddox Services, 11300 Highway 21, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,137
Brandt AC & Heating, 2929 Calloway Road, commercial new mechanical
Maddox Services, 1305 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,000
Genecov DMLT LTD., 2235 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial finish out, $1,500,000
Thompson, Ed Construction LLC., 182 Letha Court, residential new, $300.000
New Subdivisions LLC., 2848 Oak Creek Boulevard, residential new, $365,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 8405 Lakeway Drive, residential new, $350,000
Washmon Building Company, 2819 Robertson Avenue, residential new, $250,000
Washmon Building Company, 2872, 2831 and 2829 Robertson Avenue, residential new, $270,000 each
Robertson Mech Cont. LTD., 6200 Troup Highway, electrical alterations, $1,000,000
Superior A/C & Heating, 1377 Dominion Plaza, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,000