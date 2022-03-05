Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Feb. 24-March 2:
Warwick Construction Inc., 8934 S. Broadway Avenue 448, commercial finish out, $1,100,000
Thompson, Ed Construction LLC., 500 N. Palace Avenue, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $24,000
Metro Solutions, 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway 200, commercial finish out, $300,000
Devenney Group LT., 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway 105, commercial finish out, $750,000
LaZee Acre Enterprises LLC., 2500 Old Henderson Highway, commercial grading, $100
Sherrill Construction Co., 8950 S. Broadway Avenue 148, commercial renovation/remodel, $49,000
Cardenas Properties LLC., 1310 Fairfield Lane, residential new, $300,000
HGR General Contractors, 800 E. Dawson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $1,565,000
Compass Property Solutions, 323 S. Fannin Avenue, commercial demolition, $20,000
Doran Mechanical, 6724 Paluxy Drive 300, commercial mechanical, $3,800
Mosby Mechanical Co., 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $156,015
Mosby Mechanical Co., 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $618,151
Neches Construction, 3007 Guinn Farms Road, temporary plumbing, gas, $330,000
New Subdivisions RTC, 2812 Oak Creek Boulevard, temporary plumbing, gas, $365,000
New Subdivisions RTC, 2812 Oak Creek Boulevard, conditional permanent electric, $365,000
TDR Contractors Inc., 2025 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $13,000
Tyler HVAC, 6115 New Copeland Road 520, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000